Delhi Premier League returns for season 3; player auction on July 1

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held from July 31 to August 30, 2026, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Tuesday. The players' auction ahead of the new season will take place on July 1.

The previous edition witnessed West Delhi Lions, captained by Nitish Rana, claim their maiden DPL title after defeating Central Delhi Kings by six wickets in the final. In the women's competition, South Delhi Superstarz, led by Shweta Sehrawat, emerged champions after defeating Central Delhi Queens in the final.

Over the past two seasons, the DPL has established itself as one of the most prominent platforms for cricketers in the capital, bringing together established names and emerging talent from across Delhi's cricketing ecosystem.

Several prominent cricketers will feature in the upcoming season, including India internationals and IPL stars Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Rawat, Prince Yadav, Yash Dhull, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Sarthak Ranjan, and others.

The women's competition is expected to feature leading players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Soni Yadav, and Ayushi Soni, alongside exciting talents including Tanisha Singh, Nazma, Monika, and Purva Siwach.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said, "Year on year, the Delhi Premier League has continued to get better, and the quality of cricket on display has reflected the depth of talent that exists in Delhi. The league has quickly become an important part of our cricketing calendar and has generated tremendous interest among players and supporters alike.

"We have seen several cricketers perform strongly in the DPL and go on to represent teams at the highest levels of the game. The league has become an integral part of the talent identification pathway in Delhi cricket, and we are confident that Season 3 will once again provide a platform for the next generation of players to showcase their abilities."

DDCA vice-president Shikha Kumar said, “The Delhi Premier League has emerged as a landmark platform for nurturing and showcasing cricketing talent across Delhi. It has given players an opportunity to express themselves and bring to the fore the hard work and dedication they invest throughout the year. Particularly encouraging has been the response to the women’s competition, which has played an important role in creating opportunities and enhancing visibility for Delhi’s women cricketers.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said, "The Delhi Premier League has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events in Delhi's cricketing calendar. The player auction is always an exciting stage of the tournament as teams begin building their squads and strategies for the season ahead. With a strong pool of talent available once again, we are looking forward to another month of competitive and entertaining cricket."

The player auction for Season 3 will be conducted on July 1, with franchises building their squads ahead of the tournament. The month-long competition will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, with matches scheduled to be played between July 31 and August 30.

Participating teams - Men's

• Central Delhi Kings

• East Delhi Riders

• New Delhi Tigers

• North Delhi Strikers

• Outer Delhi Warriors

• Purani Dilli 6

• South Delhi Superstarz

• West Delhi Lions

Participating teams - Women’s

• Central Delhi Kings Women

• East Delhi Riders Women

• North Delhi Strikers Women

• South Delhi Superstarz Women

--IANS

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