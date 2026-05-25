Delhi Police solves mobile theft case within 12 hours; 72 stolen phones recovered, 40 cases worked out

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The South District Police of Delhi on Monday said that it had solved a mobile theft case within 12 hours, leading to the recovery of 72 stolen mobile phones, the arrest of three habitual offenders, and the working out of 40 theft cases registered across Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the operation was carried out by the team of Police Station Mehrauli through extensive CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, local intelligence gathering, and prompt field action.

Police said the case began on May 15, when a PCR call regarding the theft of a mobile phone near a bus stand was received at PS Mehrauli. Subsequently, the complainant lodged an online theft complaint vide e-FIR No. 80039965 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the enquiry, the complainant informed police that two "suspicious" boys had been standing near her immediately before the theft took place. Taking the complaint seriously, police began analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and simultaneously developed local intelligence.

In view of the increasing incidents of mobile theft in the area, a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of the SHO of PS Mehrauli.

During the investigation, the team analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. Enquiries were also conducted with local vendors, shopkeepers and other sources to gather clues regarding the suspects.

Through technical surveillance, secret informer inputs and field intelligence, police identified and traced the suspects.

Acting on specific information, the team laid a trap near Chhatarpur Mandir Road and successfully apprehended three accused persons. During their search, all three accused were found carrying bags containing stolen mobile phones.

A total of 72 mobile phones were recovered from their possession, including the mobile phone belonging to the complainant.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in multiple mobile thefts across Delhi and revealed that they were on their way to dispose of the stolen devices in grey markets.

Police said the breakthrough not only solved the present case within 12 hours but also helped work out 40 theft e-FIRs registered across different police stations in Delhi. Additionally, 32 recovered mobile phones were linked to lost reports registered in Delhi and Gurugram.

The investigation further revealed that the accused used to target commuters and pedestrians at crowded public places, bus stands, railway stations and markets.

Taking advantage of rush and distraction, they allegedly stole mobile phones from unsuspecting victims and later transported the devices for sale in illegal grey markets.

The operation was conducted by a dedicated team comprising SI Amit Kumar, ASI Ravinder Kumar, Head Constables Rohitash, Mahesh, Jitender, and Sunil, and Constables Milan, Sanjeev, Vinod, and Arjun.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj alias Kala alias Bullet, 28, a resident of Suman Colony, Chhatarpur; Suraj alias Chota Pawwa, 26, a resident of CDR Chowk, Chhatarpur; and Sanjay alias Mohit, 24, a resident of Dera More, Fatehpur Beri.

Police said all three accused have previous criminal involvement in multiple cases related to theft, robbery, snatching and Arms Act violations.

According to police records, Manoj alias Kala alias Bullet has been previously involved in five criminal cases, while Suraj alias Chota Pawwa has four previous cases registered against him.

Sanjay alias Mohit was found to be the most active offender among the trio, with involvement in 19 criminal cases registered at various police stations across Delhi, including cases related to robbery, theft, snatching and possession of illegal arms.

Police said the recovery of 72 stolen mobile phones helped solve cases registered at police stations including Mehrauli, Ambedkar Nagar, Tigri, Uttam Nagar, Maidan Garhi, Hari Nagar, Patel Nagar, Chhawla, Sangam Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Okhla Industrial Area, Saket, Bindapur, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar Railway Station, Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, and Delhi Cantt Railway Station, among others.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

--IANS

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