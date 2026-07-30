Delhi Police bust major banned Chinese manjha racket; 424 reels seized, one arrested

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Special Staff of Delhi Police’s Central District has busted a major racket involved in the illegal storage and sale of banned Chinese manjha, arresting one accused and seizing 424 reels of the prohibited kite-flying thread from Nabi Karim area.

According to police, the operation was carried out as part of an ongoing drive against the sale and storage of banned Chinese manjha, which has been linked to several fatal accidents and serious injuries involving two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, birds, and animals.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on July 29 regarding the illegal storage and sale of banned Chinese manjha at Laxman Puri in Nabi Karim, a team of the Special Staff, Central District, conducted a raid at the location.

During the operation, police apprehended an accused identified as Wasim Raza, 24, a resident of Laxman Puri Chowk, Nabi Karim. He was allegedly found carrying a blue plastic sack containing four packed chakris (reels) of banned Chinese manjha.

Based on the information provided by the accused, police conducted a search of the premises and unearthed a concealed stock of the prohibited material. The search led to the recovery of seven cartons containing a total of 424 packed chakris (reels) of banned Chinese manjha.

The recovered reels bore labels reading “All New, Mono Kite Fighter, Super Performing Champion – For Industrial Use Only.”

Following the seizure, FIR No. 345/2026 dated July 30, 2026, was registered at Police Station Nabi Karim under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5 and 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify the source of procurement, trace the supply chain, and uncover other individuals involved in the illegal trade.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated team of the Special Staff, Central District, comprising ASI Parmod Meena, Head Constables Rajvir, Anuj, Mohit, Munesh and Vikas, along with Constables Lokesh, Surajpal, and Nitin. The team worked under the leadership of Inspector Sandeep Yadav, In-Charge of Special Staff, and under the overall supervision of Padam Singh Rana, ACP (Operations), Central District.

According to police, the team laid surveillance at the identified location before apprehending the accused. During sustained interrogation, Wasim Raza allegedly disclosed details about the concealed stock, leading to the major recovery.

Police officials said the accused’s previous criminal record is being verified, while efforts are underway to identify other members of the network involved in the procurement, storage and distribution of the banned material.

--IANS

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