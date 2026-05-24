Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction: Congress questions move, BJP hits back

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The Union government's plan to reclaim the 27.3-acre land of the Delhi Gymkhana Club sparked a political duel on Sunday, with the Congress questioning the need for acquiring the big swathe of land for "PM residence" and the BJP criticising it for doubting the public security purposes behind the move.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya posted a video on his X account featuring Congress leader Surendra Rajput.

In the video, Rajput is seen alleging that the Club's land was being reclaimed to expand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Rajput is also seen in the video asking a question: "How much space does the Prime Minister need to live in? The BJP-led government will have to explain this."

Malviya hit back saying, "Sonia Gandhi, who occupies 10 Janpath spread across 15,181 square metres, larger than 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 14,101 square metres, has apparently sent a note to Surendar Rajput. It reads: sit down."

"The entitlement and hypocrisy in the Congress ecosystem never cease to amaze," Malviya said, In-Charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, on X.

The imperial-era Club, frequented by the high-heeled and the influential in the power corridors, is located close to the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in the heart of Lutyens Delhi.

The Club management was issued an eviction notice by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 22, informing that the premises would be taken over by the Union government on June 5.

The land at 2, Safdarjung Road, was given to the exclusive Club, started in the Colonial era, on a perpetual lease in 1918 and the current process for reclaiming the land would vest the parcel with President Droupadi Murmu.

The government notice referred to Clause 4 of the lease deed, noting that the lessor has the authority to re-enter the premises if the land is required for a public purpose.

"Exercising those powers, the President of India, acting through the Land and Development Office, has determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property," the notice said.

In response, the Club's management has sought an urgent meeting with Ministry officials to seek clarity on issues in the interests of member and the employees.

The Club functionaries are also reportedly considering a legal challenge to the Ministry's land reclaim notice.

The Centre has also issued eviction notice to the Indian Polo Association opposite Prime Minister's official residence.

In this case, as well, the Ministry linked the reclaiming of land as a necessity to strengthen and secure "Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes".

--IANS

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