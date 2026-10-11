Delhi EV Policy 2026 gains momentum as incentives offered to motorists touch Rs 7.91 crore

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Delhi government's major push towards cleaner mobility to reduced air pollution has resulted in disbursal of vehicle purchase and scrapping incentives of Rs 7.91 crore to more than 2,700 residents since July 1, an official said on Sunday.

"Since its launch on July 1, the policy has received 7,782 incentive applications till October 8, with Rs 7.91 crore disbursed to beneficiaries. A sum of Rs 7.61 crore was given in purchase incentives to 2,707 beneficiaries and Rs 29.50 lakh were given as scrapping incentives to 79 beneficiaries," an official said.

As many as 7,782 applications -- 7,706 for two-wheelers -- have been received since the launch of the launch of Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026.

Delhi EV Policy 2026 is a major step towards tackling air pollution and building a cleaner, greener Delhi. With purchase and scrappage incentives, along with 100 per cent waiver of road tax and registration fees for eligible EVs, the policy is accelerating the shift to electric mobility and paving the way for a sustainable future, a statement said.

"The policy aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles through purchase incentives and encourage the scrapping of eligible vehicles on purchase of new EVs. The application and disbursement figures provide an overview of the implementation of these provisions during the initial period following the policy's commencement," it added.

Of the 7,782 applications received, 7,706 pertain to two-wheelers, including 116 applications for scrapping incentives. Two-wheelers thus account for the overwhelming majority of applications received under the reported categories.

"The application data also includes six applications relating to N1-category trucks with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tonnes, including one application under the scrapping category. In addition, 70 applications have been received for e-cars scrapping incentives," the statement said.

The scrapping incentive component has recorded disbursements to 79 beneficiaries, with the total amount released standing at Rs 29.50 lakh. Of these, 55 beneficiaries in the two-wheeler category have received scrapping incentives amounting to Rs 5.50 lakh. Another 24 beneficiaries in the four-wheeler category have received Rs 24 lakh under the same component.

"The reported figures show that both two-wheeler and four-wheeler owners have benefited from the scrapping incentive mechanism, with the four-wheeler category accounting for the larger share of the amount disbursed under this component," the statement added.

"The Delhi government remains committed to the effective implementation of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, with a continued focus on promoting electric mobility, encouraging vehicle scrapping and advancing the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transport in the national capital," it said.

--IANS

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