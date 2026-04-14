Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor sparks optimism; leaders hail boost to connectivity, economy

Dehradun, April 14 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Dehradun to inaugurate the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, a spark of optimism was triggered across Uttarakhand, with political leaders, religious representatives, and public figures describing the project as a transformative step for connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the region.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, lauded the role of Prime Minister Modi, stating that Uttarakhand holds a special place in his heart. He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s commitment is reflected not just in words but in tangible development initiatives, which have strengthened public support across the state.

Echoing similar sentiments, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi termed the day "historic," calling the expressway a "second lifeline" for Uttarakhand. He highlighted that the state had long awaited such infrastructure advancement and noted the Prime Minister’s frequent visits to key pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath as evidence of his deep connection with the region.

BJP leaders also underscored the economic and developmental significance of the project.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal described the expressway as an ambitious greenfield initiative that would significantly boost tourism, trade, and overall development. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for prioritising such large-scale infrastructure.

BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan called the project a "landmark achievement," noting that it sets a new benchmark as one of Asia’s longest green corridors. He pointed out that travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, which previously ranged between 8 to 10 hours, would now be reduced to approximately 2 to 2.25 hours.

Similarly, BJP MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir said the new route would seamlessly connect Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, reducing travel time to around two-and-a-half to three hours. MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal added that the journey duration has progressively reduced over the years, attributing the latest milestone to sustained infrastructure development under the current leadership.

MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola also expressed gratitude, calling it a moment of pride for the people of "Devbhoomi" Uttarakhand.

BJP Metropolitan President Siddhartha Umesh Agarwal highlighted the broader regional impact, noting a "very positive atmosphere" across North India, as the expressway is expected to benefit commuters from multiple states.

Former BJP MP Balraj Pasi remarked that the project has placed Uttarakhand on the global map, citing its scale and engineering significance.

Religious leaders and seers also welcomed the development, praising the Prime Minister’s respect for Uttarakhand and its spiritual heritage. They described the expressway as a beautiful corridor that blends modern infrastructure with natural surroundings, further enhancing the state’s appeal.

Overall, the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is being widely seen as a game-changer, promising faster connectivity, economic uplift, and increased tourism, while reinforcing Uttarakhand’s strategic and cultural importance.

--IANS

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