Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates World Bank-supported environment workshop

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Reiterating the commitment to build a clean and healthy Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated an Orientation Workshop on 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' (Delhi Clean Air Programme) organised by the World Bank and the Environment Department.

In a post on X, she said, “The launch of the seven-year 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' (Delhi Clean Air Program) worth Rs 8,300 crore, with the support of the World Bank under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, is an important step for air pollution control in Delhi.”

She said that through better monitoring, modern technology, coordination among departments, and effective implementation, this programme will give new momentum to pollution control efforts.

In her post on X, the Chief Minister said, “With concrete steps like the new EV Policy, expansion of electric buses, 32,000 EV charging points, strict control over dust and open garbage burning, planting 70 lakh trees, and Yamuna rejuvenation, the Delhi government is continuously working towards building a clean and healthy national Capital.”

Others present on the occasion included World Bank’s Acting Country Director Paul Procee, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Singh, Ashish Sood and M.S. Sirsa, said a statement.

In another development, the Chief Minister wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, urging him to declare the strategically important Mandi Road in South Delhi a National Highway and entrust its development to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In her letter, the Chief Minister stated that the nearly 8.8-km-long Mandi Road is a key strategic transport corridor in Delhi-NCR.

It connects Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A) near Chhatarpur Metro Station with the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border. The road serves as a vital link between the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the neighbouring economic centres of Gurugram and Faridabad, while also playing an important role in facilitating smooth inter-state traffic movement.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the Governing Body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), at its 68th meeting held on September 27, 2023, had recognised the importance of Mandi Road and supported the proposal for its widening and comprehensive development.

She said that, considering the road's strategic significance, its existing and future traffic demand, and its direct connectivity with National Highway-148A, it should be considered for inclusion under the jurisdiction of the NHAI.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to declare Mandi Road a National Highway and entrust its development to the NHAI so that an integrated development plan can be prepared, uniform engineering standards can be adopted, and the timely upgradation of this important corridor can be ensured.

She said the initiative would provide better and smoother travel for commuters who use the road daily. It would also strengthen connectivity across Delhi-NCR and give fresh momentum to regional economic growth. She further urged Union Minister Gadkari to consider the proposal favourably and expressed hope for his continued support in taking the matter forward, said the statement.

--IANS

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