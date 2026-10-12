‘Anarchist’ Rahul Gandhi disrespects top court: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who once tore up a UPA government ordinance, had on Monday disrespected the dignity of the Supreme Court with his “theatrical march”, proving that he had become the “most anarchist leader” in the country.

Malhotra, who is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, said that a few days ago Rahul Gandhi had announced plans to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to lodge a complaint against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said at that time Rahul Gandhi had claimed that they had sought an appointment with the CJI, the head of the country’s judiciary

But even after the CJI, on Sunday, declined to meet the leaders of the INDIA bloc, citing the established rules and procedures, Rahul Gandhi went ahead with the theatrical march of the alliance on Monday, said Malhotra.

The Delhi BJP President said that on Rahul Gandhi’s instigation, the Opposition alliance’s leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, also joined him in the march that reached the Supreme Court at 6 p.m., after court hours, said Malhotra.

Malhotra said that the reality is that in India no constitutional office ranks higher than that of the President.

By seeking an appointment with the Chief Justice of India after meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi had shown disrespect towards both high constitutional offices.

The INDIA bloc has also announced its intention to file a petition before the Supreme Court against the Chief Election Commissioner.

However, by disrespecting the dignity of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India in the manner he did on Monday, Rahul Gandhi has forfeited the moral right to file a petition before the top court, said Malhotra.

Rahul Gandhi’s anarchic conduct has established that if he dislikes any verdict of the Supreme Court in the future, he will take to the streets against it as well, said Malhotra.

--IANS

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