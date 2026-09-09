V-P Radhakrishnan urges Arunachal legislators to uphold democratic traditions; work for nation's progress

Itanagar, Sep 9 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called upon legislators to uphold the highest traditions of democracy and work collectively for the development and progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

Addressing the Special Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, the Vice-President emphasised the importance of dialogue, debate and discussion in legislative functioning.

Reiterating his message that “debates, discussions, or even disruptions must always lead to a decision,” he said that healthy debate strengthens democracy and constructive cooperation advances the state and the nation.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that Arunachal Pradesh has immense strategic importance, rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources, and plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

He noted that the security of the rest of the country is closely linked to the protection of the borders by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Vice-President said: “Arunachal Pradesh stands as a proud guardian of our nation's borders and an integral part of India's unity and integrity.”

“We have diverse regional voices, but we are united by one document, our Constitution; one vision, Rashtra Pratham; and one goal, a Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” he noted.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant-General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte also accompanied Vice-President Radhakrishnan.

The Vice-President arrived in Arunachal Pradesh from Manipur on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

He also visited the Assembly Gallery-cum-Museum Nyedar Namlo, Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the hearing and visually impaired, in Itanagar.

Taking to his official X account, CM Khandu said: “It was a memorable and inspiring experience to listen to the address of Hon’ble Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji at the Special Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar today.”

“The Vice-President’s message was a powerful reminder that the strength of our democracy lies in dialogue, debate and discussion. As he aptly said, 'debates, discussions, or even disruptions must always lead to a decision.' A truly memorable day for the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. A reminder of the responsibility we carry to serve our people and contribute to the prosperity and development of our State and our nation,” the Chief Minister stated.

--IANS

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