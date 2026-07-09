FIFA World Cup: 17 players face suspension risk ahead of quarterfinals

New York, July 10 (IANS) In all, seventeen players head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals one yellow card away from suspension, with several title contenders at risk of losing key players for the semifinals.

Yellow cards accumulated during the group stage were wiped before the knockout rounds, but any players who receive two bookings between the round of 32 and the quarterfinals will be suspended for the semifinals if their teams advance.

England and Morocco are the teams facing the greatest disciplinary concerns.

Morocco have four players at risk ahead of their quarterfinal against France, with Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, and Bilal El Khannouss all one booking away from suspension.

France also have two key players walking a disciplinary tightrope, with forward Michael Olise and midfielder Manu Kone both at risk of missing a potential semifinal.

England arguably have the most to lose. Midfielder Jude Bellingham, defender Marc Guehi, holding midfielder Declan Rice, and left back Nico O'Reilly are all one yellow card away from a suspension.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson also entered the knockout stage carrying a booking, but he has already been ruled out through injury after breaking his wrist. Norway winger Antonio Nusa is also one caution away from a suspension.

Switzerland could be without three influential players if bookings go against it, with captain Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, and Miro Muheim all at risk.

In Friday's quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium, Spain forward Ferran Torres, who impressed off the bench in the round-of-16 victory over Portugal, and Belgium defender Brandon Mechele are both one booking from a ban.

Argentina has only one player at risk, with defender Gonzalo Montiel the lone member of Lionel Scaloni's squad facing suspension.

Disciplinary records have varied widely among the remaining teams. Argentina has received one yellow card for every 19.7 fouls committed during the tournament, compared with one booking for every 7.7 fouls committed by England.

--IANS

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