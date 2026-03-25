March 25, 2026 9:42 AM हिंदी

Deepti Naval takes trip down memory lane with old photograph from younger days

Deepti Naval takes trip down memory lane with old photograph from younger days

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval took a walk down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic throwback moment on social media.

Deepti took to Instagram, where she shared a few sepia-toned photographs in a camera reel format. In the image, the award-winning actress is seen seated indoors, holding a camera, exuding a calm and introspective presence.

The actress posted a photograph capturing a reflective mood, accompanied by a simple caption: “Another time . . .”

The 74-year-old actress made her debut in 1978 with Shyam Benegal's film Junoon. Two years later, she played a lead role in Ek Baar Phir. Alongside Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi, she became an actress in 1980s Parallel cinema, playing roles in films like Kamla and Ankahee.

She was often cast with Farooq Sheikh and they became an iconic on-screen couple of the early 1980s, with films such as Chashme Buddoor, Saath Saath, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Katha, Rang Birangi and Faasle. Three decades later, they reunited in Tell Me O Kkhuda. Their last film together was Listen... Amaya. She returned in the 2000s with social dramas like Bawandar and Firaaq.

Deepti has been active on television with telefilms and serials such as Sauda, Tanaav and Muqammal. She returned with the daily soap Mukti Bandhan.

The actress made her theatre debut with the poetic stage show Ek Mulaqaat, in which she played celebrated Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam. She also appeared in an episode of Made in Heaven, a web series directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Last month, Deepti visited Punjab and was seen spending some good time in the fields, while also attending a literary festival in Chandigarh.

Sharing glimpses from her visit, Deepti captioned one of her posts, “In the fields of Punjab . . .” The actress in the pictures shared, seems to be enjoying a quiet and scenic getaway amid her professional commitments.

She was recently seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, a crime thriller film directed by Honey Trehan. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Singh, with Radhika Apte making a special appearance.

--IANS

dc/

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