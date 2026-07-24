Deepika Singh reacts after being accused of receiving VIP treatment at Vrindavan, ignoring elderly devotees

Mumbai, July 24(IANS) Television star Deepika Singh has responded to online criticism after she faced backlash for allegedly receiving VIP treatment during her recent visit to Vrindavan.

The actress shared a detailed video from another angle, assuring her fans that it was entirely misrepresented and disproved allegations that elderly devotees and children were ignored in favour of her and her family.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Deepika wrote, "It's started by trolling me or pujari ji but I am helping her to see the full picture also indirectly she will get more views and followers. You can thank me later.

Proof saamne hai Mata ji ko bhi Prasad mila. Asli Prasad:Sahi soch. Shudh mann. Ahankar ka tyag. Kisi par bina jaane ungli na uthana. Shanti aur apne liye khade hone ki shakti (sic)."

The video carried many messages defending her visit. The text on the video read:l "Do bachchon ko dekh kar diya gaya prem – kya wo paap hai? Bacche bhi to Gopal ji ka roop hain.”

Responding to the troll, Deepika write, “aap aur aapke jaise log aisi reels bana kar devotees ki bhavna ke saath khilwaad kar rahe hain. Jin bhakton ne bhakti marg par chalna shuru hi kiya hai vo demoralise honge. Please devotees ki bhavna ka sammaan kijiye. Views and followers paane ke liye logon ko gumrah mat kijiye."

It further read, "Kya do chhote bachchon ko dekh kar Pujari ji ne prem se Prasad diya to galat tha? Kya bacche Bhagwan ka roop nahi hote? Kya aap Soham aur Anika ki masoomiyat nahi dekh paa rahe?"

The final message in the video stated, "Mere liye asli Prasad kya hai? Shudh buddhi. Ego ka samarpan. Dusron ko bina sach jaane judge na karna. Kisi ko chhota-bada na samajhna. Shanti. Aur apne liye awaaz uthane ka saahas."

The visuals showed Deepika, her husband Rohit Raj Goyal, their son Soham and another child from her family receiving blessings from the priest. The family was seen being draped with a sacred scarf, adorned with flower garlands and offered prasad. They were also seen receiving flutes associated with Lord Krishna by the priest.

In the video shared by Deepika, elderly devotees and children standing nearby could also be seen receiving prasad, which she cited as proof that others were not ignored, as alleged by trolls.

The controversy began after an online user shared a video alleging that Deepika was accorded VIP treatment at the temple because she is a celebrity. The user claimed that the priest focused on blessing the actress and her family while allegedly overlooking other devotees, including senior citizens and children waiting nearby.

Earlier today, the actress had shared glimpses on her social media account, of her holy trip to Vrindavan along with her family.

–IANS

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