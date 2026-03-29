Debutante Reyneke hits last-ball six to seal thrilling ODI win for SA over NZ

Christchurch, March 29 (IANS) Kayla Reyneke struck a last-ball six on her ODI debut to seal a dramatic two-wicket victory for South Africa over New Zealand in the series opener at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Player of the Match Kayla finished unbeaten on 42 off 32 balls and guided the Proteas home after Ayabonga Khaka’s career-best 6-56 had restricted the hosts to 268. Annerie Dercksen top-scored with 72 from 93 deliveries, while Sune Luus added 53, which kept the chase alive before Kayla took them home.

New Zealand, asked to bat first under overcast skies, were being led to safety by Georgia Plimmer (28) and Amelia Kerr (36) before Khaka and Chloe Tryon struck in quick succession to reduce the home side to 112/4 after 28 overs.

Maddy Green anchored the innings with her 10th half-century, sharing an 80-run stand with Izzy Gaze (37) and later adding 92 runs with Jess Kerr (24) in the final overs. Khaka returned to claim four late wickets as the White Ferns were bowled out in the 50th over.

South Africa’s reply faltered early as Jess Kerr and Bree Illing removed Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt to leave the visitors at 30/2 in six overs. Annerie and Sune rebuilt with a 123-run partnership, but New Zealand hit back through Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr, who dismissed the set batters in successive overs, along with Sinalo Jafta and Chloe falling cheaply.

At 190/6, the chase looked in trouble, but Nadine de Klerk (39) combined with Kayla to add 48 runs before Rosemary Mair’s late strikes left the match finely poised.

With 22 needed off the final 13 balls, Kayla along with Tumi Sekhukhune (six not out) cleared the ropes twice in the last over, including on the final delivery, to hand South Africa a thrilling win and a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 268 (Maddy Green 85, Izzy Gaze 37; Ayabonga Khaka 6-56) lost to South Africa 269/8 (Annerie Dercksen 72, Sune Luus 53; Amelia Kerr 2-31) by two wickets

--IANS

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