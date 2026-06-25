Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan reveal what drew them to love saga ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan have opened up about what attracted them to their upcoming love saga “Yeh Fitoor Tera.”

In a statement, the duo shared insights into their experience of being part of the project, highlighting the emotional depth of the story and the connection they felt with their respective characters. Sharing her excitement about the show, Debchandrima said, “I connect deeply with Soumya's journey because I come from a small town myself. When I entered this industry, I had no idea how things worked, and stepping into such an unfamiliar world was intimidating.”

“But I was determined to push past my fears, embrace the unknown, and continue exploring new opportunities. That's why Soumya feels so personal to me. Her journey of growth, self-discovery, and finding the courage to navigate unfamiliar situations is something I have experienced in my own life as well,” she added.

Speaking about his character, Ishaan Dhawan shared, “What drew me to this story was the emotional depth of the characters and the relationship they share. Jeet is someone the world perceives as fearless, confident, and larger than life. He has a strong presence and isn't someone who gets easily affected by situations around him. But every person has layers, and that's what makes him interesting. The journey of these characters and the way their worlds intersect is what makes this story truly special.”

The upcoming show “Yeh Fitoor Tera” will bring together two individuals from vastly different worlds, each carrying their own fears, vulnerabilities, and emotional baggage. The show will soon air on Star Plus.

--IANS

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