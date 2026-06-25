June 25, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan reveal what drew them to love saga ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera’

Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan reveal what drew them to love saga ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan have opened up about what attracted them to their upcoming love saga “Yeh Fitoor Tera.”

In a statement, the duo shared insights into their experience of being part of the project, highlighting the emotional depth of the story and the connection they felt with their respective characters. Sharing her excitement about the show, Debchandrima said, “I connect deeply with Soumya's journey because I come from a small town myself. When I entered this industry, I had no idea how things worked, and stepping into such an unfamiliar world was intimidating.”

“But I was determined to push past my fears, embrace the unknown, and continue exploring new opportunities. That's why Soumya feels so personal to me. Her journey of growth, self-discovery, and finding the courage to navigate unfamiliar situations is something I have experienced in my own life as well,” she added.

Speaking about his character, Ishaan Dhawan shared, “What drew me to this story was the emotional depth of the characters and the relationship they share. Jeet is someone the world perceives as fearless, confident, and larger than life. He has a strong presence and isn't someone who gets easily affected by situations around him. But every person has layers, and that's what makes him interesting. The journey of these characters and the way their worlds intersect is what makes this story truly special.”

The upcoming show “Yeh Fitoor Tera” will bring together two individuals from vastly different worlds, each carrying their own fears, vulnerabilities, and emotional baggage. The show will soon air on Star Plus.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details

Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips ruled out of New Zealand’s series decider against England due to injuries

Henry, Phillips ruled out of New Zealand’s series decider against England due to injuries

Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalise an entire industry’

Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalize an entire industry’

When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match to be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary