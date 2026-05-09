Darshan Raval on new song ‘Only Mine’: It’s experimental, very passionate

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Singer Darshan Raval on Saturday unveiled his new track “Only Mine”, which he says is not like his routine songs as it is experimental and very passionate.

The song speaks of raw emotions, quiet vulnerability and the beautiful chaos of being hopelessly devoted to someone. It is penned by him alongwith Siddarth Amir Bhavsar and Youngveer.

Speaking about the song, Darshan said in a statement, “This is not like my routine songs; it is an experimental and a very passionate song. It started - I made the melody, I played it to Mir Desai; he loved it and said it’s very different from what I’ve done before.”

He added: And then we decided to record everything live.”

He then mentioned how the strings and drums were recorded.

“To those who are coming to Pune for the concert, I will be singing this song live - and I wish all of you to sing along; do come prepared! Only Mine is a song that we really love and though we’re not sure how it will be perceived, we are very proud of making this song. I’m sure that the audience will love this song!” he concluded.

It was in 2014, Darshan stated his music journey by participating in the reality show "India's Raw Star," led by Yo Yo Honey Singh where he was the first runner-up.

The 31-year-old singer, as of 2023, has belted out several popular songs in different languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, and Telugu.

Some of his popular works include "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" from the film with the same name," "Chogada" in the film Loveyatri, "Kabhi Tumhe" in Shershaah and "Kheech Meri Photo" in Sanam Teri Kasam.

His later work includes Jigar Thanda from the romantic film Tere Ishk Mein directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

--IANS

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