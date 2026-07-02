Danny Glover opens up on his Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Danny Glover, who is known for his work in ‘Lethal Weapon’, has revealed that he’s been battling Alzheimer’s disease for a few years.

The acclaimed actor rose to fame in the 1980s with major roles in ‘Places in the Heart’, ‘The Color Purple’, ‘Predator 2’, ‘Witness’, ‘To Sleep With Anger’, ‘Angels in the Outfield’, ‘Saw’, ‘Dreamgirls’ and others, reports ‘Variety’.

He appeared on the ‘Today’ show, and said, “I can live with it, in a sense. I’m sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing”.

He was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2022, and not long after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

As per ‘Variety’, his last acting credit was playing Santa Claus in the 2023 TV movie ‘The Naughty Nine’ and the 2022 indie films ‘American Dreamer’ and ‘Press Play’.

His daughter Mandisa said, “I think it’s really important for him to have control of his own narrative, of his own life story. That’s really important. And the time is now. What better time than now for him to speak for himself? It’s important because people ask questions sometimes, and I don’t want to be a dishonest person and say, ‘Oh, yeah, everything is all right. It’s all great’”.

He was nominated for four Primetime Emmys throughout his career, plus a Daytime Emmy for directing. He won the Independent Spirit Award in 1991 for best male lead in ‘To Sleep With Anger’, plus he received two Actors Awards nods and four Grammy nominations.

--IANS

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