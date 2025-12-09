Danish Pandor opens up on his bromance with Ranveer Singh on ‘Dhurandhar’ sets

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Danish Pandor, who has been getting a lot of good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Dhurandhar’, has spoken up on his camaraderie with actor Ranveer Singh.

Danish essays the role of Uzair Baloch in the film alongside Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, and calls it a dream come true opportunity to work with the stalwarts.

Talking about his bromance with Ranveer, he said, “We had a great camaraderie on and off the set. Even in the film, after a point, you will see it is more of a proper bromance thing happening. We had a great chemistry and I want people to see it. The moment he gets into his zone, he filters out all other aspects around. He concentrates entirely on the scene and tries to excel every bit. He is so much into perfection that he takes care of all minute details meticulously”.

The actor has most of his scenes in Dhurandhar with Ranveer and he goes gaga praising his “contagious” energy. “He brings such a strong aura and a positivity on set that everyone becomes determined to give their best. Sharing the screen with such a humongous superstar was a delight”, he shared.

Raving about his director, Danish said, “Aditya sir is the captain of the ship and I will not stop thanking him for giving me this opportunity, holding me throughout and believing in me. The clarity and vision that he has towards his stories is inspiring to say the least. The way he contributes to each and everything in the film speaks volumes of why he is one of the most revered filmmakers of our time”.

“That set became like a second home. I got a little emotional on the last day of my shoot because I realized that I won’t get to shoot with these people more. I really hope and look forward to get an opportunity to work with them again, especially Aditya sir and Ranveer Singh”, he added.

--IANS

aa/