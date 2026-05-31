Daniel Radcliffe says his son has no idea his father is popular

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Actor Daniel Radcliffe has shared that his child is oblivious to his fame. The actor said that he was watching the Winter Olympics with his longtime partner, actress Erin Darke, when their son was confused over his appearance in a commercial.

Their son, who turned 3 in April, suddenly saw Radcliffe, 36, in a commercial for the Broadway play, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "I had walked out of the room, and suddenly the ad for the show came up, and he's never seen anything I've done or been aware of any of that stuff”.

The actor further mentioned, “He just goes, with the tone of voice that was like, 'I'm not crazy right?' He just goes, 'Dada?' Then he was like, 'Did he leave?' because he thought because I left the room that I had then suddenly appeared on the TV”.

He went on, "You know your job is a bulls*** job when you can't describe it to a child. As an actor. You know you can explain policeman and fireman and doctor and stuff like that. But when you get to acting, you're like, ‘Yeah, we tell stories, you know, like your books. We sort of act out your stories.’ He's truly so far away from having a concept of what I do, and I'm going to keep him in the dark as long as possible”.

As per ‘People’, the actor and Darke welcomed their son in April 2023, but have kept most details about him private, including his name. The couple first met in 2012 after playing love interests in Kill Your Darlings.

The actor discussed fatherhood in July 2023 with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing, it's a real privilege also to have this time with him”.

"I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely”, he added.

--IANS

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