Dalip Tahil recalls ‘tragedy of partition’, reveals late mother's last wish of visiting house in Sindh

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was seen getting emotional as he remembered his late mother and her unfulfilled wish of revisiting her ancestral home in Hyderabad, Sindh.

Taking to his social media, Dalip reshared a video post featuring an old haveli linked to his family roots, as he reflected on the pain and loss carried by families displaced during the Partition.

Remembering his mother and her last unfulfilled wish, Tahil wrote about how she had always wished to return to her home at least once.

The picture shared by the actor featured an old heritage building in Hyderabad, Sindh, with the words “Sindhi Hindus – The Walls Still Remember Their Names” written across the video frame.

Expressing his emotions, Tahil wrote, “My mother late ‘Shanti Malani Manghanmal (1916–2000)’ Ancestral Haveli, Hyderabad Sindh. Oh! Ma wish you could have seen this. Mamma really wanted to go back to her home, just once!! Before she died! A desire that sadly remained unfulfilled. The tragedy of partition. Om Shanti.”

Talking about Dalip Tahil, on the professional front, the actor has been a popular face in Bollywood for over four decades.

He made his mark in the 1980s and went on to feature in a wide range of films across genres.

The actor has been a part of many superhit movies such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Raja’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ and many others.

The actor, a few weeks ago had tapped his inner adventurous side and opted for river rafting in Rishikesh.

Dalip, at 73 was seen having a blast through the thrilling sport.

–IANS

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