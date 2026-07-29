July 29, 2026 6:42 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Sakshi storms into boxing semifinals, assures India of another medal

CWG 2026: Sakshi storms into boxing semifinals, assures India of another medal

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) Indian boxer Sakshi assured the country of another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

The convincing victory takes Sakshi into the semifinals, guaranteeing at least a bronze medal under the Commonwealth Games boxing format, where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Displaying sharp footwork, precise combinations and excellent ring awareness, the Indian boxer kept Fryers on the back foot for most of the contest. Sakshi dictated the pace from the opening round and maintained her composure to seal a comprehensive win.

With a place in the final now at stake, Sakshi will look to carry her impressive form into the semifinal as India continues its strong boxing campaign in Glasgow.

The result adds another medal to India’s tally and strengthens the country’s hopes of another successful outing in boxing at the Games.

More to follow....

--IANS

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