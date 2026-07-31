CWG 2026: Jaismine storms into women’s 57kg boxing final, assures India of at least silver

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India’s Jaismine produced a dominant display to book her place in the women’s 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the second round on Friday.

From the opening bell, Jaismine controlled the bout with sharp combinations, precise footwork and relentless aggression. She won the opening round convincingly on all five judges’ scorecards before stepping up the intensity in the second round.

Unable to cope with the Indian boxer’s sustained attack, Maselela was counted and the referee eventually halted the contest in Round 2, handing Jaismine a comprehensive victory.

With the win, Jaismine has guaranteed India at least a silver medal in the women’s 57kg category and will now fight for the gold medal in the final.

The victory adds another medal to India’s boxing campaign in Glasgow, with Jaismine now just one step away from standing on top of the Commonwealth Games podium.

More to follow.....

--IANS

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