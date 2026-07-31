Chelsea punished with £10m fine and suspended transfer ban by FA for breaching agent rules

London, July 31 (IANS) Chelsea have been fined £10 million by the Football Association (FA) and handed a suspended two-transfer-window registration ban after admitting multiple historical breaches of the governing body's regulations relating to football agents, intermediaries and third-party investment in players.

The sanctions follow an investigation launched after the club's current ownership voluntarily disclosed potential irregularities it uncovered following its takeover of Chelsea in 2022.

According to the FA, Chelsea admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 before an independent Regulatory Commission. The violations were linked to regulations governing football agents, intermediaries and third-party investment in players.

Initially, the Regulatory Commission imposed a £10 million fine along with a six-point deduction, with the sporting sanction suspended until June 30, 2027. Chelsea challenged only the points deduction, and an independent Appeal Board later replaced it with a suspended registration ban covering two consecutive transfer windows, also effective until June 30, 2027.

The financial penalty remains unchanged and was not part of the appeal. The FA confirmed that the entire £10 million will be directed towards supporting grassroots football initiatives across England.

The governing body also stated that investigations into the conduct of individuals connected to the case remain ongoing.

The breaches relate to activities that took place before the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium acquired the club from former owner Roman Abramovich. Following the takeover, Chelsea's new ownership launched an internal review of past transactions and chose to report its findings to the relevant football authorities, according to several media reports.

Despite the sanctions, the suspended registration ban means Chelsea will be free to sign players unless the club commits further regulatory violations before June 2027. The decision therefore has no immediate impact on the club's transfer activity.

Meanwhile, the West London club is preparing for the upcoming season with new coach Xabi Alonso, who has been handed the responsibility of revival after a poor performance last season, where they finished sixth in the Premier League points table and missed UEFA Champions League direct qualification.

--IANS

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