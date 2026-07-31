July 31, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Arundhati Choudhary enters women’s 70kg boxing final, assures India of another medal

Arundhati Choudhary enters women’s 70kg boxing final, assures India of another medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India’s Arundhati Choudhary secured at least a silver medal after storming into the women’s 70kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a convincing 4-0 split-decision victory over Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the semifinal here on Friday.

Arundhati looked in control for most of the bout, using her sharp combinations and effective movement to keep the experienced Welsh boxer under pressure. The Indian impressed the judges with her consistency across the three rounds, earning a 4-0 verdict to book her place in the gold-medal clash.

With the victory, Arundhati became the latest Indian boxer to reach a Commonwealth Games final, continuing the country’s strong showing in the ring in Glasgow. The result also guarantees India another medal in boxing.

Arundhati will now aim to cap off her impressive campaign by winning the gold medal when she takes to the ring for the final.

The victory adds to India’s growing medal tally at the Games and underlines the depth of the country’s boxing contingent, which has produced several podium finishes in Glasgow.

Earlier, Jaismine produced a dominant display to book her place in the women’s 57kg boxing final, defeating Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

From the opening bell, Jaismine controlled the bout with sharp combinations, precise footwork and relentless aggression. She won the opening round convincingly on all five judges’ scorecards before stepping up the intensity in the second round.

Unable to cope with the Indian boxer’s sustained attack, Maselela was counted out, and the referee eventually halted the contest in Round 2, handing Jaismine a comprehensive victory.

Ankush Panghal also secured his place in the final after outclassing Canada's Joshua Ofori 5-0 to storm into the final of the men's 80kg boxing.

From the opening bell, Jaismine controlled the bout with sharp combinations, precise footwork and relentless aggression. She won the opening round convincingly on all five judges’ scorecards before stepping up the intensity in the second round.

Unable to cope with the Indian boxer’s sustained attack, Maselela was counted out, and the referee eventually halted the contest in Round 2, handing Jaismine a comprehensive victory.

Displaying control, precision and composure throughout the contest, Ankush dominated the semifinal to register his third successive unanimous decision victory of the campaign and move within one win of the gold medal.

--IANS

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