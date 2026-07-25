Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India observed the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July 2026 with gratitude and national pride, commemorating the historic victory of 1999 when Indian soldiers reclaimed the snow-covered heights of Kargil.

The conflict, which began in May 1999 after Pakistani forces infiltrated across the Line of Control and occupied commanding heights, aimed to sever the link between Kashmir and Ladakh and isolate troops on the Siachen Glacier. India responded with Operation Vijay, supported by the Indian Air Force’s Operation “Safed Sagar” and full naval deployment, following a clear strategy of contain, evict and deny, without crossing the LoC.

Key battles defined the campaign. Tololing and Point 4590 were recaptured on 13 June 1999. Tiger Hill fell on 4 July after a daring assault. Fierce fighting also secured Point 4875, Batalik, Mushkoh Valley and Kaksar. After more than two months of intense combat in extreme terrain above 5,000 metres, every occupied position was restored to Indian control. On 14 July 1999, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared Operation Vijay a success.

The nation honoured exceptional gallantry: four Param Vir Chakras, nine Maha Vir Chakras, 55 Vir Chakras, one Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, six Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, eight Yudh Seva Medals, 83 Sena Medals and 24 Vayu Sena Medals. Heroes such as Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Vijyant Thapar became enduring symbols of courage.

The war became a turning point for India’s defence ecosystem. The Department of Military Affairs was created under the Chief of Defence Staff to promote jointmanship. General Bipin Rawat became the first CDS in 2020; the post is currently held by General N.S. Raja Subramani.

FDI in defence rose to 74 per cent under the automatic route and up to 100 per cent via the government route, attracting Rs 6,670.59 crore by March 2026. Defence allocation climbed from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013–14 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in 2026–27, with capital expenditure rising from Rs 94,587.95 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 2.19 lakh crore. Defence production hit an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2025–26—nearly four times the Rs 46,429 crore of 2014–15. Exports surged from Rs 686 crore in 2013–14 to Rs 38,424 crore in 2025–26, a more than 56-fold increase, reaching over 80 countries.

Nearly 65 per cent of defence equipment is now produced domestically. Five positive indigenisation lists covering 5,012 items of DPSUs have been notified. More than 15,700 items, including 3,204 from these lists, have been indigenised in five years, with domestic orders worth Rs 9,782 crore placed.

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor attracted commitments of Rs 42,057 crore (grounded Rs 4,409 crore), while Tamil Nadu’s corridor secured Rs 32,699 crore (actual Rs 6,446 crore). The Agnipath scheme continues to build a youthful, tech-savvy force.

Modern platforms underscore the transformation: Arjun Mk IA inducted in February 2021; indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned on 2 September 2022; 62 Rafale fighters (including 26 Rafale M) by 2030; Apache and Chinook helicopters; multi-platform BrahMos cruise missile (range up to 290 km, Mach 2.8); Project 17A stealth frigates; Sandhayak-class survey vessels; and Arnala-class anti-submarine craft, with INS Arnala as the largest waterjet-propelled warship.

Emerging capabilities include Mission Shakti (anti-satellite test, 27 March 2019), 75 AI-based technologies introduced in 2022, Mission Divyastra (multiple-warhead missile test, 11 March 2024), Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (120 km range, 29 December 2025), advanced air defence systems (August 2025), hypersonic scramjet tests (January 2026), Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile (July 2026) and the indigenous Netra AEW&C system (final clearance, June 2026).

India’s post-Kargil doctrine has grown more proactive. Surgical Strikes followed the Uri attack in September 2016. Balakot airstrikes on 26 February 2019 targeted Jaish-e-Mohammad facilities after the Pulwama attack. Operation SINDOOR in May 2025, launched after the Pahalgam civilian attack, destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK using drones, loitering munitions and layered air defence, eliminating over 100 terrorists including key Jaish and Lashkar commanders. Pakistani drone and missile retaliation was swiftly intercepted.

Commemorative events in 2026 reinforced the legacy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the 13-day “Shaurya Vijay Yatra” motorcycle expedition covering 1,900 km from the National War Memorial to Dras. The Corps of Signals Dare Devils set a world record by riding two motorcycles through the 9.8-km Atal Tunnel in 9 minutes 47.97 seconds. The Tiger Hill expedition, veteran visits, Point 5140 trek and Leh-to-Dras motorcycle ride further honoured the bravehearts.

Twenty-seven years on, Kargil remains a living symbol of courage, sacrifice and sovereignty. Inspired by its lessons, India has built a stronger, more self-reliant and future-ready military, ensuring that every inch of territory will be defended at any cost.

--IANS

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