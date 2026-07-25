July 26, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

Iraq: Explosive-laden drone shot down near US consulate in Erbil

Explosive-laden drone shot down near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: security source (File Image)

Baghdad, July 25 (IANS) A booby-trapped drone was shot down on Saturday over Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, a Kurdish security source said.

The drone was intercepted in the afternoon by the air defence system at the US Consulate in Erbil, with no casualties reported, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Erbil has come under a series of drone attacks in recent days, with the US Consulate and the international coalition base near Erbil International Airport among the apparent targets.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent exchanges of strikes between the United States and Iran.

Five drones were shot down near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Friday morning, while a sixth crashed in a nearby agricultural area, a local security source said.

The source told Xinhua that a total of six drones targeted Erbil. Five were shot down near the airport, while the sixth crashed, sparking a fire in crops and grass. Civil defence teams were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

Erbil has come under repeated drone attacks in recent days, with the US Consulate and the international coalition base near the airport among the apparent targets.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent exchanges of strikes between the United States and Iran.

Kuwait said Thursday that “hostile drones” struck the Al-Abdali border crossing with Iraq, causing material damage but no casualties, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Kuwait Army said that following the attack, specialised teams were immediately dispatched to the site to assess the damage and secure the area.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams were clearing drone debris, while the military remained on high alert to protect the country’s borders, it added.

The military did not identify those behind the attack or provide further details on the number of drones involved.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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