July 26, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

MP: 640 litres of suspected ghee seized in Indore food safety drive

MP: 640 litres of suspected ghee seized in Indore food safety drive (Photo: IANS)

Indore, July 25 (IANS) The Food Safety Administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has seized around 640 litres of suspected substandard ghee worth nearly Rs 3 lakh and collected 21 food samples during a special inspection drive.

The action was carried out on Friday as part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against adulterated and substandard food products.

A joint team of Food Safety Officers inspected five food establishments under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s Risk-Based Inspection System (RBIS), which focuses on monitoring high-risk food businesses.

During an inspection at M/s Krish Enterprises in Lasudiya Mori, officials found stocks of “Vastu” brand ghee brought from Gujarat and collected 10 samples from different pack sizes for laboratory testing.

“As the quality of the ghee appeared suspicious during inspection, around 640 litres of the product, valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh, has been seized as a precaution pending laboratory analysis,” Indore Collector Shivam Verma said on Saturday.

Officials also inspected a Yeole Tea outlet at Navlakha, where expired “Yeole Without Sugar Premix” was found stocked for use. The expired product was destroyed on the spot, while samples of ginger tea, premix and aam panna were collected for testing.

Food samples were also collected from FA Gift Pvt Ltd, Sai Kripa Milk Dairy and Ashik Dairy Farm. The samples included milk, paneer, ghee, curd, muffins and premix products.

All the samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Legal action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, if the test reports confirm any violations.

“Ensuring the availability of pure, safe and quality food products is the district administration’s top priority. Strict action will continue against anyone found violating food safety standards,” Verma said.

He appealed to people to report cases of food adulteration or the sale of expired food items through the Collector Helpline, CM Helpline or other authorised grievance platforms so that prompt action could be taken.

--IANS

pd/dan

LATEST NEWS

Quentin Halys topples top seed Alexander Bublik in the final to lift his maiden ATP Tour title at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel in Austria on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Generali Open: Halys topples Bublik in Kitzbühel for maiden ATP Tour title

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Bhumi Pujan programme for the construction of Amul's proposed world's largest curd manufacturing unit at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata, on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

HM Amit Shah praises Pradhan’s resignation, terms it a reflection of BJP ethos

Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

Anahat makes history, becomes World Junior squash champion by winning the title at Nigara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: World Squash/X

Anahat makes history, becomes first Indian World Junior squash champion

Macron thanks firefighters and security forces for efforts amid wildfires

Macron thanks firefighters and security forces for efforts amid wildfires

Matt Damon is eager to shoot for new ‘Jason Bourne’ movie

Matt Damon is eager to shoot for new ‘Jason Bourne’ movie

Several areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remain cut off after flash floods (File Image)

Several areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remain cut off after flash floods

Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter celebrate democracy as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter celebrate democracy as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

IOA President PT Usha praises Glasgow organisers, backs India for strong medal haul in Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: IOA Prez Usha praises Glasgow organisers, backs India for strong medal haul

Historic breakthrough: Indian Épée fencers record best-ever World Championship finish in Hong Kong. Photo credit: FIE

Historic breakthrough: Indian Épée fencers record best-ever World Championship finish