MP: 640 litres of suspected ghee seized in Indore food safety drive

Indore, July 25 (IANS) The Food Safety Administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has seized around 640 litres of suspected substandard ghee worth nearly Rs 3 lakh and collected 21 food samples during a special inspection drive.

The action was carried out on Friday as part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against adulterated and substandard food products.

A joint team of Food Safety Officers inspected five food establishments under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s Risk-Based Inspection System (RBIS), which focuses on monitoring high-risk food businesses.

During an inspection at M/s Krish Enterprises in Lasudiya Mori, officials found stocks of “Vastu” brand ghee brought from Gujarat and collected 10 samples from different pack sizes for laboratory testing.

“As the quality of the ghee appeared suspicious during inspection, around 640 litres of the product, valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh, has been seized as a precaution pending laboratory analysis,” Indore Collector Shivam Verma said on Saturday.

Officials also inspected a Yeole Tea outlet at Navlakha, where expired “Yeole Without Sugar Premix” was found stocked for use. The expired product was destroyed on the spot, while samples of ginger tea, premix and aam panna were collected for testing.

Food samples were also collected from FA Gift Pvt Ltd, Sai Kripa Milk Dairy and Ashik Dairy Farm. The samples included milk, paneer, ghee, curd, muffins and premix products.

All the samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Legal action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, if the test reports confirm any violations.

“Ensuring the availability of pure, safe and quality food products is the district administration’s top priority. Strict action will continue against anyone found violating food safety standards,” Verma said.

He appealed to people to report cases of food adulteration or the sale of expired food items through the Collector Helpline, CM Helpline or other authorised grievance platforms so that prompt action could be taken.

--IANS

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