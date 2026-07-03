Cultural heritage belongs to entire world: India on reconstruction by Pak in Taxila

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Reacting strongly to reports of reconstruction being done by the Pakistani authorities at two historical sites in Taxila, India on Friday emphasised that cultural heritage, especially sites recognised by UNESCO, belongs to the entire world and not to any particular individual or country.

During a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson was asked about Pakistan’s violation of rules for the conservation of archaeological monuments of historical value at Taxila to which he replied that it is the responsibility of everyone to preserve the cultural heritage.

"Cultural heritage, especially sites recognised by UNESCO, does not belong to any particular individual or country. It belongs to the entire world. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to protect, preserve, and carry forward our heritage,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

UN’s cultural arm, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has asked the Pakistani government to undo the ‘reconstruction’ it has carried out at two historical sites in Taxila, which undermines the integrity of the cultural heritage, local media reported on Thursday.

UNESCO also warned the government by saying it will place the sites on the ‘danger list’ if the government fails to take action to reverse the damage, Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported.

UNESCO told senior government officials that it won't hesitate to “delist” Taxila over the recent “unnecessary interventions” that compromised the integrity and authenticity of these sites, sources in the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture told leading Pakistani daily Dawn.

The issue came to light when information and pictures were shared by a third party with Pakistan’s Permanent Dele­gate to UNESCO in Paris, which showed reconstruction works by the Punjab archaeology department at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap.

A joint technical visit was conducted by UNESCO, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), and the Ministry of National Heritage and Cultural Division to the Taxila Museum on June 12.

UNESCO asked for specific documentation regarding Mohra Moradu and Sirkap pertaining to the conservation and restoration works, and copies of the heritage impact assessment report, along with photographs of the structures before and after restoration.

Laboratory test reports of materials used in the works and compatibility studies of new materials with the original fabric were also sought by the UNESCO team.

“Restoration and using cement to erect walls of World Heritage sites is a serious violation of UNESCO rules for conservation of archaeological monuments of historical value. This weakens Pak­istan’s position, which is endeavouring to have 24 more sites of historical importance included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list since 1997,” an official told Dawn.

–IANS

ksk/as