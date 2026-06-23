June 23, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

CUET UG 2026 results announced for over 11.6 lakh students

CUET UG 2026 results announced for over 11.6 lakh students

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of students awaiting admission to undergraduate programmes across the country.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official CUET portal.

NTA took to social media 'X' and said, "The wait is over. CUET (UG) 2026 results are now available. Students can access their scorecard by logging in through the official CUET website using their credentials."

According to official data, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the examination, while 11,64,098 students ultimately appeared.

The examination witnessed significant participation from across the country, with candidates having the option of choosing up to five subjects. This resulted in nearly 67.56 lakh test attempts and 12,906 unique combinations of subjects.

Among those who appeared for the examination, approximately 5.78 lakh were male candidates, 5.85 lakh were female candidates, while two candidates identified as transgender.

Following the declaration of the CUET UG 2026 results, NTA advised candidates to download their scorecards from the official website.

To access the results, students need to visit the CUET portal and click on the result link available on the homepage. Candidates must then log in using their application number and date of birth or password. Once logged in, they can view their scorecard, check their subject-wise scores and percentile, and download a copy for future admission-related processes.

Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard, including their name, roll number, subject-wise scores, percentile, and other personal and examination-related details. Any discrepancy should be reported to the authorities concerned without delay for necessary correction.

On Monday, the NTA published the final answer key after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional version. During the review process, the agency identified technical issues in seven questions and subsequently removed them from the final answer key. These revisions have been incorporated into the final evaluation process.

The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted between May 11 and May 31, with a few papers held on June 6 and June 7. Following the completion of the examination, the NTA released a provisional answer key, invited objections from candidates, and then finalised the answers before announcing the results.

Last year, the CUET Undergraduate results were declared on July 4, for the exams held from May 13 to June 4. In the previous examination cycle, the final answer key PDF was released on July 1.

--IANS

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