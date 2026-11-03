November 03, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

CRPF records zero operational fatalities for 12 months; PM Modi hails milestone

CRPF records zero operational fatalities for 12 months; PM Modi hails milestone

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted a significant achievement of the Central Reserve Police Force, stating that the force has reported zero operational fatalities in the past 12 months.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “A ZERO that speaks volumes.” CRPF Director General GP Singh also greeted all personnel for completing a year without any operational fatality — a record equalled after 47 years.

Sharing the information on X, the DG wrote, “A significant milestone in the history of CRPF – 12 consecutive months (One Year) have passed without any Operational fatality in the force, the last operational fatality in the force being on Oct 30th 2025. This has happened after 47 Years (the last such period ended in January 1979).”

Singh attributed the achievement to the provision of the latest and contemporary hardware, better training, strategic planning, and a strong focus on post-incident response, including high-speed evacuation of injured personnel to secondary and tertiary medical facilities.

He noted that the milestone is especially significant as the force continues to be deployed and engaged intensely in all major operational theatres while achieving significant breakthrough results.

“We remain committed to keeping the country peaceful and safe for all its citizens,” the CRPF DG added.

The milestone comes at a time when the force is also dealing with the challenge of suicides among its personnel, which are not registered as deaths during official operations.

Recently, the National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of a media report stating that 19 CRPF personnel died by suicide in less than five months between January and May 2026.

According to reported CRPF data, the force lost 59 personnel to suicide in 2025 — the highest number recorded in the last five years.

The Commission observed that the report, if true, raised serious issues of violation of the right to life of personnel serving in the largest Central Armed Police Force and issued notices to the Home Secretary and the CRPF DG seeking a detailed report.

Media reports have indicated that 281 CRPF personnel died by suicide in the last five years, of whom approximately 216 were on duty. The yearly figures were 57 in 2021, 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023, 46 in 2024 and 59 in 2025.

--IANS

sktr/uk

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