Couple attacked by pitbull while viewing rental home in Punjab, video emerges

Patiala, Aug 13 (IANS) A couple was injured after being attacked by a pitbull in Ghuman Nagar locality in Punjab's Patiala, with CCTV footage of the incident widely circulating on social media and triggering concerns about public safety.

Reacting to the incident, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia said the municipal corporation is considering restrictions on keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets within city limits. He added that the issue would be taken up during a House meeting, where a special resolution could be introduced.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali, visited Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer to inspect a house available for rent.

Ankit alleged that as soon as the property’s gate was opened, a pitbull rushed out and attacked his wife. The dog reportedly bit her multiple times, causing severe injuries to her arm and other parts of her body. She was admitted to a private hospital and underwent surgery for the wounds.

While attempting to rescue his wife, Ankit also suffered bite injuries to his legs and back.

CCTV footage purportedly shows the dog aggressively attacking the couple as local residents rush to help. The victims are seen trying to escape while bystanders attempt to drive the animal away.

In the video, a woman carrying a stick comes out of the house but is unable to stop the attack. Shortly afterwards, several other residents armed with sticks intervene and eventually manage to separate the dog from the injured couple.

Ankit said he has informed the police and demanded action against those responsible for allegedly failing to keep the dog under control.

The incident has renewed debate over pet ownership and public safety in Patiala, particularly in light of recent dog attack cases. Just days earlier, on August 9, a young girl was reportedly attacked by a stray dog in the city’s Guru Nanak Nagar area, raising further concerns among residents.

--IANS

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