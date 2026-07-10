'Could Hanuman Chalisa be recited inside Jama Masjid?': CM Yogi questions Opposition (Ld)

Ayodhya, July 10 (IANS) Stepping up his attack on the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday questioned whether anyone would ever be allowed to recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Jama Masjid, while accusing previous governments of failing to protect the sanctity of Hanuman Garhi and neglecting Ayodhya for decades.

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur, Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said, "Ayodhya remained deprived of its benefits. Pilgrims visiting Ayodhya were unable to receive the blessings of the Saryu because there were no proper arrangements, and filth had become its identity. Those who talk about faith today even had namaz offered at our sacred Hanuman Garhi."

"Just think about it. Imagine this: could anyone ever recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Jama Masjid? Could any government, the Samajwadi Party, or the Congress make that happen? If not, then why was the sin of having namaz offered on the steps of Hanuman Garhi allowed? Who was responsible for this?" he asked.

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to an incident from November 2003, when an attempt was allegedly made to offer namaz outside Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. However, permission for the prayers was not granted by the local police.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Yogi Adityanath said, "They questioned the very existence of Lord Ram, fired bullets at Ram devotees and created an identity crisis for Ayodhya. After the double-engine government came to power, the grand Ram temple was built, and no one could stop it. Today, lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya every year."

The Chief Minister further alleged that previous governments had attempted to create disputes around religious places.

He said, "Remember, they tried to create disputes over every religious place. They stirred up the Kashi temple issue, attempted to have namaz offered at Hanumangarhi, and in Ayodhya, if anyone chanted 'Jai Shri Ram,' they responded with lathi charges and even firing. They tried to instil fear, claiming that if the Ram Temple was built, rivers of blood would flow. Not even a single person will die; remember this. No one will be able to stop the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Yogi Adityanath claimed that the 'double-engine' government had transformed Ayodhya in a manner that had not been possible over the past 500 years. He said the city now represents a successful blend of heritage conservation and modern development.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 217 development projects worth more than Rs 432 crore for the Bikapur Assembly constituency.

Without naming anyone, Yogi Adityanath also alluded to the recent controversies surrounding offerings made at the Ram Mandir, saying that while some people merely indulge in politics over matters of faith, the BJP government has focused on developing Ayodhya and restoring its cultural and religious identity.

He further accused the Opposition of neglecting sites associated with Lord Ram, claiming that there had even been opposition to the international airport named after Maharshi Valmiki and night shelters named after Nishadraj Guh.

The Chief Minister also alleged that attempts had been made to usurp land at Shringverpur, the site associated with the meeting of Lord Ram and Nishadraj Guh, in the name of the Waqf Board.

Highlighting his government's development agenda, Yogi Adityanath said the people had embraced a model that combines infrastructure development with the preservation of heritage. He described Ayodhya as the best example of this approach, where rapid urban development is taking place alongside the protection of religious faith.

--IANS

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