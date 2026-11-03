Congress nurtured Naxalism for decades: HM Amit Shah

Raipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress, alleging that the party had nurtured Naxalism for decades instead of working to eradicate it.

Amit Shah said merely carrying a copy of the Constitution does not mean supporting it. He claimed that for 30 years those who took up arms were used as pawns by the Congress.

“There was never any genuine intent to eradicate Naxalism; instead, it was nurtured,” he said.

Shah was addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Naya Raipur, which was presided over by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

He alleged that in areas where schools should have stood, buildings were blown up, and those who tried to build roads for development were burned alive. He asked those who defend Naxalism in the name of human rights whether such rights belong only to those who take up arms to obstruct development, or also to poor tribal people whose lives were shattered.

The Home Minister said the Modi government has made concerted efforts to improve the lives of people affected by Naxal violence. He invited critics who write long articles from elsewhere to visit Bastar and witness the winds of development.

Shah recalled that in 2010 the then Congress government had suggested that Naxals need not even lay down their arms and were merely asked to stop violence. In contrast, he said that he had clearly asserted in Parliament that those who wish to surrender must lay down arms and join the mainstream, otherwise security forces would deal with them.

“As a result, only 10 per cent were killed while 90 per cent surrendered,” he said.

Referring to the history of parallel ‘people’s governments’ run by Naxals, HM Shah questioned which part of the Constitution permitted such structures and accused Rahul Gandhi of supporting them in Parliament.

He said the Congress had a history of supporting “unconstitutional parallel governments” while making a mockery of the real Parliament.

Amit Shah asked those who support Naxalism and raise their voices in the name of human rights whether human rights exist only to justify taking up arms and obstructing development.

He questioned whether poor tribal people do not have human rights. HM Shah recalled that in 2010, the then Home Minister P Chidambaram had suggested that Naxalites need not lay down their arms and should simply stop violence.

Shah said violence cannot be stopped in this manner. Anyone wishing to surrender must lay down arms and join the mainstream; otherwise, security forces will deal with them.

He noted that while development work took place for 15 years under Raman Singh, the Congress was in power at the Centre and had no intention of eradicating Naxalism.

“Plans for the development of tribal regions remained unfulfilled. After the people of Chhattisgarh removed the Congress government and gave the BJP another opportunity, the government determined to eliminate Naxalism,” he said.

The Home Minister remarked that where there should have been a cultural corridor, a red corridor was created instead.

He added that in forests that should have been filled with mahua flowers, tendu leaves and folk songs, landmines were planted.

“Children who should have held pens were abducted from schools and handed guns; schools were blown up and roads, the pathways to development, were destroyed,” he said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the Congress leader had made a mockery of Parliament by setting up a fake parliament and staging a pretend discussion.

He asserted that the Modi government is prepared to discuss any issue and is even willing to call a special session for the purpose.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park. During the ceremony, distinguished individuals from the state who made significant contributions in various fields were honoured with state awards.

The event also showcased Chhattisgarh’s folk culture and music.

Shah announced that under the leadership of Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary, five lakh peepal saplings will be planted in Raipur with the aim of making it a Peepal City and one of the world’s most eco-friendly cities.

He said events like Pandum and the Bastar Olympics are organised to keep Chhattisgarh’s culture vibrant. Folk art forms such as Karma, Raut Nacha and Pandwani, along with crafts like Dhokra art, bell-metal work, woodcraft and Kosa silk, are being promoted.

The unique 75-day Bastar Dussehra tradition has been given a new identity under the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

Through Bastar Pandum and Bastar Olympics, lakhs of youth are reviving their culture, traditional attire, cuisine and folk songs. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, several distinguished individuals who contributed to the state’s development were honoured.

He recalled the teachings of Guru Ghasidas and Guru Nanak Dev on equality, service and truth, describing them as the ethos of Chhattisgarh.

Congratulating the people of Chhattisgarh, including tribal communities, HM Shah declared the state Naxal-free and extended appreciation to the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police.

He also recalled the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who granted a distinct state identity to this region, known as the maternal ancestral home of Lord Ram.

--IANS

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