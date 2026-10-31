'We have always cherished our leaders, their legacy': Congress replies to HM Shah's remarks over Sardar Patel

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the party had attempted to sideline and forget Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, asserting that it had always respected the contributions of the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and the 'Iron Man of India'.

Reacting to HM Shah's statement, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that merely building a statue was not enough to honour a leader, adding that the Congress had always accorded Sardar Patel the respect he deserved.

"Building a statue is one thing; however, the Congress party has ensured that the respect due to the 'Iron Man', who also served as the national president of the Congress party, is duly accorded to him. No one can forget his contributions to the nation-building process. The steadfastness and strength with which Patel Sahib worked to integrate all the princely states can never be forgotten. The Congress party has always cherished its leaders and its legacy, and it will continue to do so in the future," Yadav told IANS.

Congress MP K. Suresh accused the BJP of attempting to gain political mileage by focussing on Sardar Patel.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We always respect Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and all the past leaders. We respect the Father of the Nation and all those who contributed to the freedom movement and the building of the nation. But what the BJP is doing is seeking political mileage. They want political mileage; that's why they are focussing entirely on Sardar Patel."

Congress leader Salman Khurshid also stressed the party's position, saying Sardar Patel deserved the same respect as other great national leaders and that the Congress acknowledged his contributions.

"We maintain that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deserves as much respect as any other great leader; we fully acknowledge his contributions. We are deeply committed to the vision, words, and actions of Sardar Patel, just as he himself intended. Given this, why do they make such statements? By saying such things, they are only damaging his image and diminishing the respect he commands. It is truly incomprehensible why they choose to make such remarks," Khurshid said.

Commenting on HM Shah's statement on Sardar Patel, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "Amit Shah wants to conceal his own misdeeds. Look at the current state of the nation: unemployment has reached staggering, unimaginable levels; the economy has collapsed; foreign exchange reserves have dwindled; social harmony has been shattered; and institutions like the Election Commission, along with the commissioners themselves—have been reduced to mere servants.

“When the nation demands answers from him, he chooses to look into the past. But while delving into history, why doesn't the Home Minister mention that it was Sardar Patel who imposed a ban on the RSS? Why doesn't he acknowledge that the current government acts in direct opposition to the decisions taken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, decisions aimed at fostering national harmony, unity, and integrity..."

Earlier in the day, addressing the 'Ekta Run' organised in New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, HM Shah claimed that the former Deputy Prime Minister had not received the respect he deserved during the Congress rule.

"For many years, India did not accord Sardar Patel the respect he deserved. The Congress party consistently attempted to sideline and forget Sardar Sahab, but a radiant personality like his can never be erased from the nation's memory," HM Shah said.

--IANS

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