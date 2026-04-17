April 17, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

Cong, allies have shown true colours on women's empowerment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cong, allies have shown true colours on women's empowerment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday criticised the Congress and its allies, alleging that they have opposed women’s empowerment.

In a post on social media platform X, he said that the Congress and its allies had "shown their true colours".

"Congress and its allies have shown their true colours - Congress opposes women’s empowerment," he wrote.

The remarks come at a time when political exchanges have intensified over the women’s reservation issue and related legislative developments in Parliament.

The proposal to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has triggered sharp differences between the ruling NDA and Opposition parties.

While the government has maintained that the measure is aimed at enhancing women’s representation, Opposition parties have raised concerns over the modalities and timing of its implementation.

Vaishnaw’s remarks add to the ongoing political sparring between the two sides, with the issue of women’s political representation remaining central to the current debate.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Congress during the discussion on the Bills in the Lok Sabha, stating that the party would have to “face the wrath of the nation’s women” for not supporting the women’s reservation measure.

Replying during the debate, the Home Minister said that proposals put forward by the Congress amounted to an attempt to delay the implementation of women’s reservation beyond 2029.

He described it as a move that would stall the process and said the government would not allow such efforts to succeed.

He also cautioned Opposition members against opposing the Bill, saying that women across the country were closely watching the developments.

“When you go out into the field, you will realise the response of the country’s mothers and sisters,” he said, adding that voters would seek answers during elections.

The Home Minister further said that while the Congress prioritised electoral gains, the government’s focus was on ensuring representation and participation in governance.

--IANS

pgh/dan

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