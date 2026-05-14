May 14, 2026 10:17 PM हिंदी

Concerns raised over rise of political Islam's impact on European identity and politics: Report

Concerns raised over rise of political Islam's impact on European identity and politics: Report (File Image)

Brussels, May 14 (IANS) The United Kingdom has become the primary hub for political Islam - an ideology that does not acknowledge borders, British values, or the very concept of a secular state, a report has stated.

This "extremist ideological franchise" has successfully filled the vacuum left by a de-industrialised and spiritually hollow establishment, while aggressively eroding the British identity, the report highlighted.

The phenomenon reflects a transnational movement that considers the British urban landscape as outposts for a “global caliphate", Konstantinos Bogdanos, a Greek politician and journalist, wrote for the digital news website 'Brussels Signal'.

"The British state, once the global premier standard for stability, is now being held hostage by alien forces. When elections in a Western democracy are decided by how a candidate stands on Sharia law or on a conflict five thousand miles away, the social contract is effectively being dismissed as irrelevant. Institutions and the law ought to have shielded us from such derailments. They most certainly can. But those serving them do not act,” Bogdanos stated.

“Europe is following closely. However, in what looks like a suicidal illusion, Brussels remains comfortably detached, watching the chaos in the UK as if it were a foreign affairs reel. This is a fatal mistake. The networks that operate in the shadow of Big Ben are the same ones that move through the banlieues of Paris and the squares of Athens. They are part of what one could call 'political Islam without borders’ that sees Europe not as a home to be integrated into, but as a territory to be claimed,” he added.

According to the expert, ignoring the developments in the UK would be akin to sleeping while the neighbour’s house burns.

Stressing that Europe shares the same civilisational block, he warned that the ideology currently dismantling the British social contract is already posing a wider threat.

“The British experiment failed because it prioritised 'rights' over survival. If we do not change course as a union, the same failure awaits us. For, even if some EU nation states refuse to submit, European cultural cohesion will have been gone,” Bogdanos noted.

Emphasising the wider implications, he said, “We must learn this lesson before our own political borders are erased and the world as we know it ceases to be. It is time for a robust, politically incorrect defence of our demographic, political and civilisational integrity. We must decide if we are still a continent of sovereign nations or a collection of unprotected provinces waiting for Islamists to occupy them. The UK is a collapsing frontline. The enemy is at the gates."

--IANS

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