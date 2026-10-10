October 11, 2026 12:09 AM हिंदी

'Completely false’: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib manager rejects claims of police-protester clash

'Completely false’: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib manager rejects claims of police-protester clash

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police has cautioned people against believing misleading social media claims about an alleged incident at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, as the gurdwara's manager clarified that no clash involving devotees, protesters or police had taken place at the holy shrine.

Rajendra Singh, Manager of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, said on Saturday that a false rumour was being circulated online, urging people not to pay heed to unverified claims.

"A rumour is being spread on social media that there has been a clash between police and protesters at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, which is completely false. We have been on duty here since this morning. Nothing of the sort involving the devotees, protesters, or police has occurred here," Singh said in a video shared by the Delhi Police.

He added, "Devotees are coming as usual, offering prayers, and partaking in the langar."

Earlier, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma shared a video on social media platform X to clarify allegations that a Police Constable had entered the gurdwara wearing footwear, triggering claims of sacrilege.

"Regarding the video circulated on social media, alleging entry by police staff in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, wherein some police staff is shown wearing shoes," DCP Sharma said, adding that the personnel were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the designated shoe-removal area.

"The process is the same for all devotees coming to Gurdwara. The video showing the same is attached," he added.

The DCP alleged that the video had been circulated with malicious intent to outrage the religious sentiments of a community and disturb communal harmony.

He said legal action was being initiated.

The clarification came amid heightened security in the national capital amid anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police had detained more than 3,000 protesters on Saturday as authorities prevented unauthorised gatherings following the denial of permission for the demonstration.

Meanwhile, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that protesters would again march towards Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision.

--IANS

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