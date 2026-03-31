Committed to working for youth development and growth of sport, says Leander Paes, after joining BJP.

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) Tennis legend Leander Paes said he is committed to working with a strong focus on youth development and growth of sport in the country after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier on Tuesday, just ahead of elections in West Bengal.

Paes, winner of multiple titles in Grand Slam doubles, who won a bronze medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, also thanked Nitin Nabin, the BJP's national president, for believing in him.

"I sincerely thank Shri Nitin Nabin Ji @NitinNabin for being instrumental and inspiring, for his encouragement, and for believing in me as I begin this new journey with the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am committed to working with dedication and integrity, with a strong focus on youth development and the growth of sport in our country. Jai Bharat Jai Hind," Paes said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Paes formally joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders, days after meeting state BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, which had fuelled speculation about his political move.

Welcoming him into the party, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “There is no need for a separate introduction of the legendary Leander Paes. Across India, there is no need to explain who Leander Paes is. Even so, today, Leander Paes’ entry into the BJP family is historic. Inspired by the work Prime Minister Modi has done for sports and athletes over the past 12 years, Leander Paes has joined our party as a BJP member…”

Paes, one of India’s most celebrated tennis players with multiple Grand Slam titles, had earlier entered politics by joining the All India Trinamool Congress in 2021. He had campaigned for the party during the Goa Assembly elections in 2022 but did not contest any polls.

His switch comes at a crucial time as political activity intensifies in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. The contest in the state is expected to be primarily between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the BJP, which is aiming to expand its footprint in the state.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. All 294 constituencies will go to the polls in what is shaping up to be a closely watched political battle.

--IANS

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