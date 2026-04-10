April 11, 2026 1:22 AM हिंदी

Wife expresses joy after Colonel Shrikant Purohit promoted to Brigadier rank

Wife expresses joy after Colonel Shrikant Purohit promoted to Brigadier rank

Pune, April 10 (IANS) Colonel Shrikant Purohit, who was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier. His wife, Aparna Purohit, expressed immense happiness over the development.

Speaking to IANS, Aparna Purohit said, “I am very happy. It is God’s grace that, after so many years, he has received a promotion to the rank of Brigadier.” She added, “As soon as he was acquitted, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel, and today he has been promoted to Brigadier. After going through such difficult times, we are finally experiencing immense joy. He has now received the opportunity to resume his work.”

Colonel Purohit had faced prolonged legal battles following his arrest in connection with the Malegaon blast case. He was acquitted by the court, after which he received successive promotions in the Indian Army.

The development has triggered mixed reactions from opposition leaders. NCP (SP) leader “Anil Deshmukh” noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted a detailed probe into Colonel Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Both remained under scrutiny for several years before being acquitted.

NCP (SP) National Spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui described the Malegaon blast as a “monumental incident.” He recalled that he was serving as Chairman of the Maharashtra Minorities Commission when the blast occurred.

Siddiqui said the names of Sadhvi Pragya, Colonel Purohit and their associates had surfaced during the investigation. He added, “It is my belief that had Hemant Karkare not been martyred, everything would have been clarified by now.”

Samajwadi Party State President and MLA Abu Azmi reacted cautiously, saying, “The government holds a majority and can do whatever it pleases; however, the country is governed by the Constitution.”

He also referred to the public prosecutor’s statement during the trial that he was under pressure to show sympathy towards the accused. Colonel Purohit’s promotion comes as a significant personal and professional milestone after years of legal ordeal.

--IANS

sktr/uk

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