June 12, 2026 6:09 AM हिंदी

Coffee, hope, and football: The World Cup’s sleepless return

Coffee, hope, and football: The World Cup’s sleepless return

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) From Thursday night, alarm clocks will be ignored, office productivity will dip, and millions of fans will survive on coffee, hope, and football.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here, and from the millennials, who grew up waking at odd hours to watch Ronaldo, Zidane, and Ronaldinho, to Gen Z supporters documenting every kick, save, and celebration on social media, football’s biggest spectacle has once again united generations in a familiar ritual — sacrificing sleep for the beautiful game.

As the tournament got underway at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca, social media burst into life. Timelines transformed into virtual stadiums as memes, predictions, celebrations, and heated debates flooded screens within minutes of the opening ceremony.

“Four years of waiting and now my sleep schedule is officially destroyed,” one fan posted on X.

Another wrote: “World Cup season is the only time being awake late feels completely normal.”

A third summed up the mood perfectly: “The World Cup isn’t a tournament. It’s a month-long emotion.”

The opening ceremony delivered the spectacle fans had been eagerly awaiting. FIFA President Gianni Infantino officially declared the tournament open and presented the World Cup trophy before a packed Azteca crowd, triggering a deafening roar inside one of football’s most revered arenas.

Then came the entertainment.

Global pop icon Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy lit up the stadium with a vibrant performance of the official tournament anthem, Dai Dai. The dazzling mix of music, lights, and colour transformed the historic venue into a celebration of football’s worldwide appeal.

Yet amid the star power and spectacle, Estadio Azteca itself remained the evening’s most powerful symbol.

Few stadiums carry World Cup history quite like it. Pelé lifted the trophy there in 1970. Diego Maradona followed in 1986. Now, the legendary arena has become the first stadium in football history to host matches across three separate FIFA World Cups.

For older fans, it is a journey back to cherished memories. For younger supporters, it is the beginning of a new one.

The faces may change. Technology may evolve. Social media may dominate the conversation. Yet one thing remains constant: when the World Cup begins, the world stops sleeping and starts dreaming.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

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