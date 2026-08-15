Coco Jones shares dreamy pictures, videos from wedding with Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Coco Jones has shared a glimpse of the loved up moments from her wedding with Donovan Mitchell.

The singer recently took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures and videos from her wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the couple can be seen celebrating their union with a kiss as they are surrounded by their loved ones.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “You are more than I ever knew to ask God for, and I get the gift of loving you for a lifetime”.

Donovan Mitchell was born in Westchester County, New York, he played college basketball at Louisville. Away from basketball, Donovan Mitchell has maintained a relatively private personal life.

The Grammy-winning singer-actress married Donovan Mitchell as they turned a largely private romance into marriage. The pair met in 2023 at a creative networking event and began dating soon after. Their relationship remained mostly under the radar until the singer confirmed it publicly in 2025.

In July 2025, after about two years together, Mitchell proposed during a vacation following his NBA season and Jones’ sold-out tour. The couple married on August 1, 2026, in an intimate, star-studded ceremony in Greenwich, Connecticut. The guests who attended the ceremony included Ciara, Russell Wilson, Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson. Jones wore a crystal-embellished gown, while Mitchell sported an all-white look with custom sneakers.

The couple reportedly hired designers from the black community to craft the outfits for their wedding.

--IANS

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