CM Rekha Gupta seeks detailed report on Malviya Nagar fire, warns of strict action

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the South Delhi District Magistrate on the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives and left several others injured.

She also said that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Emergency Operations Centre of the District Disaster Management Authority (South) received information about the fire at a guest house in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar at 8.52 a.m., and emergency response agencies were immediately activated, officials said.

According to them, rescue operations were launched, and firefighters, police personnel, disaster management teams, and medical responders rushed to the site as flames engulfed the multi-storey building.

The teams from Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and CATS Ambulance Services were mobilised without delay, said the officials. Their swift response helped rescue dozens of people trapped inside the building.

Officials said 47 people were evacuated and taken to hospitals. Of them, 21 succumbed to their injuries, while several others remain under treatment, including a number of critically injured patients.

CM Gupta said the Delhi government was closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that adequate medical care and support were being provided to the victims and their families. "In this hour of grief, the Delhi Government stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," she said.

Earlier, expressing grief over the loss of lives, Gupta conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims and assured all possible assistance to those affected. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," she said in a statement.

--IANS

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