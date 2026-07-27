Class 10 student, who shared dais with Andhra CM at school event, commits suicide

Amaravati, July 27 (IANS) A Class 10 student, who had shared the dais with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting at a government school in Polavaram district just three days ago, has died by suicide on Monday.

Murram Shivani, who sat next to the Chief Minister and spoke during the MPTM 4.0 at Zilla Parishad High School in Rampachodavaram, hanged herself at her grandmother’s house in Irlapalli village.

The girl left behind a handwritten suicide note, apologising to her parents for failing to fulfil their dreams. The reason for her extreme step was not known.

The girl’s parents work at a hotel in Korukonda while she was staying with her grandmother and was studying at Government High School, Rampachodavaram.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Shivani, who was said to be active in studies, had attracted the attention of all with her speech at MPTM 4.0 in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. She had expressed her wish to work hard and win the Shining Star Award next year.

After her speech, the Chief Minister had called her and made her sit next to her. He also had a chat with her.

Chief Minister Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Murram Shivani.

He ordered officials to conduct a thorough investigation into Shivani's death.

“It is distressing that Shivani, who had spoken so enthusiastically on stage during the mega parent-teacher meeting in Rampachodavaram, has taken her own life. I recall the words she shared with me that day about her studies and her high aspirations,” the Chief Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

“It is heartbreaking to see a tribal girl with such a promising future lose her life in this manner. Regardless of the underlying reasons, the fact that she is gone before realizing her dreams deeply troubles me,” he said.

“Students and the youth must stand strong in the face of challenges and hardships. I urge everyone not to succumb to pressure, despair, or hopelessness. There is a solution to every problem. Please share your pain and distress with your family, friends, and loved ones. Overcome the pressure and move forward to make your dreams a reality. I want to assure you that the government stands by you in every way,” added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister and Education Minister Nara Lokesh attended the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (MPTM) at Zilla Parishad High School at Rampachodavaram on July 24. They interacted with students, parents and teachers. They also had lunch with the students.

The state government has been organising MPTM at government schools across the state to unite parents, teachers and communities for better student progress.

--IANS

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