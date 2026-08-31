Chunky Panday channels his inner kid in a candy store as he returns to Vadodara

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday recently returned to Vadodara, a city that appears to hold a special place in his heart.

Sharing his excitement about being back in Baroda, the actor expressed his joy in a light-hearted manner. Chunky took to Instagram to share his experience of revisiting the city and wrote, “So Happy to be Back in Baroda. I was like a Kid in a Candy Store Vadodara.” In the video, the ‘Housefull 2’ actor is seen sporting a stylish multicolored T-shirt paired with jeans and a turban.

The clip shows Chunky Panday stepping out of his swanky car and posing for photographs with fans. He also savored some sweets during his visit. He also added the song “Ishq Jalakar – Karvaan” from “Dhurandhar” as background score for the clip.

Chunky Panday is quite active on social media, as he often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life through photos and videos. From posting his funny antics and candid moments to sharing special memories with his family, he frequently keeps his fans entertained with his engaging posts.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chunky Panday reprised his popular character Aakhri Pasta in “Housefull 5,” which hit theatres on June 6, 2025. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy-thriller featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The film later premiered digitally on Prime Video on August 1, 2025. “Housefull 5” was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—with different climaxes.

For the unversed, Chunky began his career playing action-oriented and supporting roles in ensemble films during the late 1980s and 1990s, before establishing himself in comedy roles in the 2000s and beyond. He stepped into the film industry with the 1987 multi-starrer “Aag Hi Aag,” in which he starred opposite Neelam Kothari. He subsequently rose to prominence with his portrayal of Babban in the 1988 film “Tezaab.”

--IANS

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