April 12, 2026 5:27 PM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi pays tribute to Asha Bhosle; says Indian cinema has lost one of its most irreplaceable voices

Chiranjeevi pays tribute to Asha Bhosle; says Indian cinema has lost one of its most irreplaceable voices (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi/X)

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi joined scores of people from around the world in paying tribute to one of India's finest singers, Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the demise of the great singer, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Asha Bhosle ji’s voice has been a timeless companion to Indian cinema, carrying a spectrum of emotions across generations. I have always admired the effortless grace and versatility she brought to every song. Indian cinema has lost one of its most irreplaceable voices. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Tamil actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan too was among those who paid tribute to the iconic singer. Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan posted a clip and wrote in Hindi, "Sthayi gayika sakhi jaago #AshaBhosle".

Eminent Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Priyadarshan took to his Instagram page to pen a tribute. He wrote,"Losing you feels personal, Asha ji. Because for me, it truly is. Your voice blessed my films, and every time I heard you sing those words, those emotions , I knew something sacred had touched my work. Rest in peace. Asha ji."

Malayalam actor and Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suressh Gopi, in his tribute on X, wrote, "A voice that transcended boundaries, a soul that touched millions, and a legacy that will echo through the halls of time forever. To have lived in the era of her melody was a blessing; to lose her is an irreparable void for Indian cinema and the world of music. Rest in Peace."

The legendary playback singer’s son Anand Bhosle has shared that those who wished to pay their last respects to the icon could do so at her residence in Lower Parel in Mumbai at 11 am on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11:00 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park”.

--IANS

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