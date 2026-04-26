China would never take a bullet for Iran despite strategic partnership: Report

Beijing, April 26 (IANS) China has not openly backed its comprehensive strategic partner Iran as the West Asia conflict continues to intensify, and discussions within Beijing suggest that it never committed to "take the bullet" for Tehran, according to a recent report.

In the early phase of the US-Iran conflict, Beijing signalled both to Iran and to observers questioning its relatively "muted response" that its partnership with Tehran does not extend to military intervention, according to a report in Modern Diplomacy.

The report cited Professor Hu Chunchun of the Shanghai International Studies University, who stated in an interview with European media that China was unlikely to intervene militarily in the Gulf.

"China rarely participates in overseas conflicts through military means, nor does it tend to influence regional situations in this manner." He further clarified that a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran does not equate to a military alliance and carries no obligation of collective defence.

China's restrained posture has been evident throughout the ongoing conflict. While Beijing has criticised developments such as the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, its response has largely remained measured and limited to diplomatic statements rather than direct involvement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, said, "The blatant killing of a leader of a sovereign nation and the incitement of regime change are unacceptable." However, analysts noted that China's reaction has been significantly more cautious compared to its strong condemnation of US actions in other regions, such as Venezuela.

At a regular press briefing, when asked whether China and Russia would consider providing military assistance to Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declined to comment, reflecting Beijing's reluctance to escalate its role.

Despite this, China continues to be a crucial economic partner for Iran. The two countries share a long-standing relationship, including a comprehensive strategic partnership and extensive cooperation in energy and infrastructure. China has emerged as a major buyer of Iranian crude oil, accounting for a significant share of Iran's exports, which remain vital for Tehran amid international sanctions, according to the report.

At the same time, it added that China has avoided direct military involvement in the ongoing conflict, focusing instead on diplomacy and safeguarding its broader regional interests, including energy security and trade routes.

The report also noted that while China, Russia and Iran have conducted joint military exercises and share overlapping geopolitical interests in countering US influence, Beijing's approach remains pragmatic and driven by its wider interests in the Gulf region.

Analysts cited in the report emphasised that China's priority lies in protecting its economic and strategic stakes across West Asia rather than ensuring the survival of any particular regime. This calculated stance reflects Beijing's attempt to balance its ties with Iran while maintaining relationships with other regional players and avoiding deeper entanglement in the conflict.

--IANS

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