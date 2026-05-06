China limits foreign presence to shield its policies in Tibet from scrutiny: Report

Brussels, May 6 (IANS) Tibet remains tightly restricted not due to logistical challenges but because openness threatens China's narrative of control. Permits, surveillance, and scrutiny ensures that Beijing retains its "monopoly on truth". As long as these barriers persist, Tibet will remain a land viewed through a narrow frame, its truth obscured and its voices unheard, a report has detailed.

Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, wrote in European Times that for decades, Tibet has been portrayed by Beijing as a land of harmony and progress, a showcase of "ethnic unity" under Chinese rule. Yet, the reality for outsiders who attempt to enter tells a very different story.

“Despite minor improvements in access, occasional group tours, carefully choreographed visits by diplomats, and tightly managed cultural showcases, Tibet remains one of the most restricted regions of China and among the most difficult places in the world for independent foreign access. The barriers are not incidental; they are deliberate, designed to limit transparency, suppress journalism, and control international engagement," wrote Thondup.

“Unlike most provinces in China, Tibet requires special permits for foreign visitors. These are not automatically granted. Applications are filtered through layers of bureaucracy, often requiring sponsorship by approved travel agencies. Independent foreign travel to the Tibet Autonomous Region is effectively impossible. Even when permits are issued, itineraries are rigidly controlled, with visitors confined to pre-approved routes and sites," it added.

The report noted that the message is clear: Tibet is not meant to be freely explored but remains a tightly "stage-managed exhibit”, where those permitted entry face constant surveillance.

“Hotels are monitored, movements tracked, and conversations observed. Foreign journalists face particular hostility, with access routinely denied or curtailed. Tibetan-origin visitors, especially those from exile communities, are singled out for even harsher scrutiny. Their family ties and cultural fluency make them 'dangerous' in the eyes of the state, capable of piercing the official narrative. Many report being denied entry outright; those who succeed often find themselves shadowed, interrogated, or pressured to abandon their plans,” the report mentioned.

Emphasising that the restrictions on access are not merely a bureaucratic inconvenience but a strategic tool, the report said that Beijing limits foreign presence to shield its policies in Tibet from scrutiny. This included reported demolitions or removals of religious sites and symbols, the erosion of Tibetan-language education, the expansion of surveillance infrastructure, forced relocation programmes, and the silencing of dissent.

“Tibetans inside the plateau are left with little safe access to foreign media, while the diaspora struggles to counter official narratives without firsthand reporting. The result is a vacuum of truth, filled by propaganda,” it highlighted.

--IANS

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