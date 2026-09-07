September 07, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

China: DNA samples sought for missing Indian nationals following devastating flood

China: DNA samples sought for missing Indian nationals following devastating flood

Beijing, Sep 7 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Beijing on Monday requested the families of Indian nationals who remain missing following the devastating mudslide and flash flood of August 26 to submit DNA samples to assist in the identification process.

“Following confirmation from authorities in the People's Republic of China that they are now able to receive DNA samples for Indian nationals listed as missing following the devastating mudslide and flash flood of August 26, the Embassy of India in Beijing requests the families of Indian nationals who remain missing, to submit DNA samples to assist in the identification process,” the Embassy stated.

It requested the families to provide the DNA information to submit the relevant data, in the internationally recognised CODIS format, to the Embassy of India.

Embassy stated that it will forward the data to the concerned Chinese authorities for comparison.

It said that the Embassy will inform the families if there is a confirmed match.

On August 30, the Embassy said authorities in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) have set up two dedicated 24-hour English-language hotlines to assist families seeking information about missing foreign nationals following the recent flash floods and mudslides in the region.

“Following the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), People’s Republic of China, TAR authorities have established two dedicated 24-hour English-language hotlines to assist families seeking information about missing foreign nationals,” the Embassy of India in Beijing said in a post on X.

The Embassy shared the two numbers through which families can seek information about missing foreign nationals. The hotlines can be reached at 0086-891-6817165 and 0086-183-0802-6705.

The advisory comes amid a devastating natural disaster that has caused widespread destruction across Tibet and neighbouring Nepal. Catastrophic flash floods and mudslides, triggered by the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, have severely affected areas along the China-Nepal border.

–IANS

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