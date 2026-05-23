China coal mine accident leaves 82 dead, nine trapped

Taiyuan, May 23 (IANS) The coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province has left 82 dead, with nine others still trapped, according to Xinhua reporters at the site.

The gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, with rescue operations currently underway.

China has dispatched six national mine emergency rescue teams, totaling 345 personnel with equipment, to assist in rescue efforts following a coal mine gas explosion in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday.

A person responsible for the company involved in a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province has been placed under control in accordance with the law, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the rescue headquarters.

Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to make every possible effort to rescue survivors and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The President also asked the government to investigate the cause of the accident and hold those responsible to account.

Hundreds of rescuers have been sent to the site. Footage from state media showed paramedics carrying stretchers at the site, with ambulances in the background. More than 100 people are said to have been taken to hospital, with rescue work at the site still under way.

The gas explosion occurred on Friday at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County in the city of Changzhi, resulting in heavy casualties. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Deadly accidents were common in China's coal mining industry due to which afety standards have been tightened in recent years, but accidents still occur.

Earlier in 2025, three people were trapped following a coal mine accident in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The accident occurred when part of an underground tunnel collapsed in Zhenping County, in the city of Ankang. Eight workers were carrying out rectification work at the site when the collapse happened, with five of them managing to escape safely.

--IANS

int/rs