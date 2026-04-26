Chhattisgarh: Over 5,000 women in Sukma move towards self-reliance under Lakhpati Didi yojana

Raipur, April 26 (IANS) Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, erstwhile affected by Maoist insurgency, is fast emerging as a bright spot of the region by opening doors for economic upliftment of women and also making them ‘Atmanirbhar’ under the Centre’s Lakhpati Didi scheme.

Hordes of women, after registration with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), have subscribed to the government’s monetary assistance and are steadily progressing towards self-reliance.

Kartam Savita, a resident of Polampalli village in Konta development block of Sukma district, has emerged as an epitome of success.

By associating herself with the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihoods Mission and ‘Lakhpati Didi’ campaign, she has successfully transitioned from a daily wager to an entrepreneur.

Kartam shares that her family was earlier dependent on daily wage work and odd jobs, keeping their financial condition precarious, but after they got linked with the Self-Help Group, this drastically changed their condition and gave them a new sense of direction.

By securing a loan of Rs 60,000 through the group, she launched the ‘Kriti Kirana Store.’ Over a period of time, this became popular among the neighbourhood and is also providing employment to many locals.

This has strengthened her family’s financial status while also establishing her as one of the leading women entrepreneurs in the region.

Currently, Savita generates an annual income of Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh from her grocery store. The steady stream of income also helped heighten her self-esteem.

Expressing her joy over her success, Savita remarked that government schemes have given wings to the dreams of rural women. Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Chief Minister, she noted that initiatives such as the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign provided her with the opportunity to leave behind wage labour and establish her own business.

However, she is not alone to break stereotype and treading on an independent path. Many other women like her are following in her footsteps.

District Collector Amit Kumar told IANS that a coordinated and elaborate plan has been undertaken to empower the women economically — by exposing and educating them on self-employment opportunities.

He stated that, as part of an innovative initiative within the district, four 'Seva Express' vehicles have been launched to connect women in remote areas with the Self-Help Groups.

“Through this initiative, approximately 5,500 women have so far been empowered to become self-reliant under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme — a significant and historic achievement for the district,” he informed.

--IANS

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