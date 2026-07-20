Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Arjun Erigaisi beats world champion Gukesh with black to jump to joint lead

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) India’s Arjun Erigaisi pounced on some errors by world champion D Gukesh to win their game and stormed into joint lead after Round 5 in the fourth edition of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026, India’s most prestigious classical chess tournament, at The Westin Chennai Velachery Hotel on Monday.

Grandmaster (GM) Nodirbek Abdusattorov also registered a win with black to throw his hat in the title race.

With just two rounds left to play, Erigaisi is tied with French GM Alireza Firouzja on 3.5 points while Abdusattorov is half a point behind on three.

The tournament witnesses eight grandmasters face off in a round-robin format and offers a prize purse of Rs 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

After the fourth round ended in all draws, Abdusattorov took the attack to Indian GM Nihal Sarin with black pieces and slowly but surely tightened the noose to force his opponent to resign after 38 moves.

The all-Indian clash between Erigaisi and Gukesh began with an opening move by Jeshua J, a Tamil Nadu-born youngster who holds the record of becoming the youngest Arena FIDE Master at the age of 7 years, 10 months and 8 days.

Thereafter, Erigaisi played a solid game with black and was quick to go for the kill once the world champion’s accuracy of moves dropped in the middle game.

Erigaisi stayed patient, and once it was clear that his pawn on the d-file was sure to be promoted to a queen, Gukesh resigned on move 63. Firouzja, who had won the first two rounds, settled for a draw against GM Dmitry Andreikin after 41 moves.

Round 5 results:

* GM M Pranesh (2) drew with GM Hans Niemann (2)

* GM D Gukesh (1.5) lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (3.5)

• GM Nihal Sarin (2) lost to GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (3)

* GM Alireza Firouzja (3.5) drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin (2.5)

Round 6 Pairing (July 21, 3:00 PM IST):

* GM Hans Niemann vs GM Dmitry Andreikin

* GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs GM Alireza Firouzja

* GM M Pranesh vs GM D Gukesh

* GM Arjun Erigaisi vs GM Nihal Sarin

--IANS

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